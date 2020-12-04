Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV] is 35.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: ENLV] closed the trading session at $11.40 on 12/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.101, while the highest price level was $13.77. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Enlivex Reports Positive Interim Results From Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, reported positive interim results of an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial evaluating AllocetraTM in severe and critical COVID-19 patients.

The interim clinical results relate to eight COVID-19 patients who were treated with AllocetraTM in the Phase II clinical trial, six of whom were in severe condition and two of whom were in critical condition. Key results and conclusions from both the ongoing Phase II clinical trial, as well as a previously-reported investigator-initiated Phase Ib study include:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.85 percent and weekly performance of 36.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 114.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 132.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, ENLV reached to a volume of 5645889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.98 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

ENLV stock trade performance evaluation

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.36. With this latest performance, ENLV shares dropped by -5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.89 for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.37, while it was recorded at 8.99 for the last single week of trading, and 6.65 for the last 200 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ENLV is now -70.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.73. Additionally, ENLV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.55.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENLV.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 13.50% of ENLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENLV stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 298,506, which is approximately 9.864% of the company’s market cap and around 33.52% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 10,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in ENLV stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.12 million in ENLV stock with ownership of nearly 2873.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:ENLV] by around 38,186 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 72,366 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 210,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENLV stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,500 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 52,462 shares during the same period.