eBay Inc. [EBAY] Stock trading around $50.29 per share: What’s Next?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] slipped around -1.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $50.29 at the close of the session, down -2.06%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that eBay Names Julie Loeger Global Chief Growth Officer.

Company brings together Global Marketing and Global Customer Experience to focus on customer acquisition, retention and service.

Loeger brings more than 30 years of brand, product and customer experience.

eBay Inc. stock is now 39.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EBAY Stock saw the intraday high of $51.30 and lowest of $50.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.06, which means current price is +93.27% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.19M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 5348988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $62.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on EBAY stock. On June 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EBAY shares from 30 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has EBAY stock performed recently?

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.18 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.27, while it was recorded at 50.79 for the last single week of trading, and 47.12 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.62 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.72.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 17.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.45. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $134,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eBay Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 18.07%.

Insider trade positions for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $32,347 million, or 94.70% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,719,745, which is approximately -1.673% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,465,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.6 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -0.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 437 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 52,030,972 shares. Additionally, 477 investors decreased positions by around 70,965,060 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 520,213,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 643,209,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,346,552 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 8,030,627 shares during the same period.