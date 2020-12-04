Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $8

Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE: CRK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.78%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (“Comstock” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRK) reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, CRK stock dropped by -30.21%. The one-year Comstock Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.91. The average equity rating for CRK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.07 billion, with 231.22 million shares outstanding and 71.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, CRK stock reached a trading volume of 4612118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRK shares is $8.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Comstock Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Comstock Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Resources Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRK in the course of the last twelve months was 22.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.78. With this latest performance, CRK shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.62 for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 5.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comstock Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.76 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Comstock Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.56.

Return on Total Capital for CRK is now 9.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.25. Additionally, CRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 252.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] managed to generate an average of $466,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Comstock Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CRK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comstock Resources Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comstock Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $243 million, or 23.20% of CRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRK stocks are: DEEP BASIN CAPITAL LP with ownership of 5,243,626, which is approximately 105.693% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,573,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.26 million in CRK stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $14.28 million in CRK stock with ownership of nearly 44.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comstock Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE:CRK] by around 24,012,587 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 10,882,849 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 18,533,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,428,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRK stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,298,487 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,534,430 shares during the same period.