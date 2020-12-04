Commercial Metals Company [CMC] Stock trading around $19.49 per share: What’s Next?

Commercial Metals Company [NYSE: CMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.41% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.06%. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Commercial Metals Company Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results.

– Fourth quarter GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations increased 5.6% sequentially, Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations increased 35%.

– Fourth quarter Core EBITDA rose 14% sequentially. Fiscal year 2020 Core EBITDA increased 30% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, CMC stock dropped by -9.81%. The one-year Commercial Metals Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.55. The average equity rating for CMC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.35 billion, with 119.20 million shares outstanding and 118.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, CMC stock reached a trading volume of 1518721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Commercial Metals Company [CMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMC shares is $23.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Commercial Metals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Commercial Metals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on CMC stock. On June 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CMC shares from 17 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Commercial Metals Company is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

CMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Commercial Metals Company [CMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.06. With this latest performance, CMC shares dropped by -5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for Commercial Metals Company [CMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.90, while it was recorded at 20.32 for the last single week of trading, and 19.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Commercial Metals Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Commercial Metals Company [CMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +17.14. Commercial Metals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.08.

Return on Total Capital for CMC is now 16.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Commercial Metals Company [CMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.89. Additionally, CMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Commercial Metals Company [CMC] managed to generate an average of $24,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Commercial Metals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

CMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Commercial Metals Company posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Commercial Metals Company go to -7.81%.

Commercial Metals Company [CMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,008 million, or 87.00% of CMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,204,913, which is approximately -3.334% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,797,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.93 million in CMC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $192.01 million in CMC stock with ownership of nearly 3.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Commercial Metals Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Commercial Metals Company [NYSE:CMC] by around 5,572,846 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 8,718,921 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 88,739,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,031,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,295,024 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,988,700 shares during the same period.