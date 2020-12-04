Cohu Inc. [COHU] Revenue clocked in at $575.70 million, up 53.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Cohu Inc. [NASDAQ: COHU] gained 14.58% on the last trading session, reaching $34.97 price per share at the time. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Cohu to Participate at D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference.

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, announced that management will participate at the D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference. The conference will be held virtually on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 with a one-on-one meeting format.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com. Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at this conference.

Cohu Inc. represents 41.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.42 billion with the latest information. COHU stock price has been found in the range of $31.50 to $35.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 283.10K shares, COHU reached a trading volume of 1572500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COHU shares is $31.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COHU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Cohu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cohu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on COHU stock. On April 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COHU shares from 11 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cohu Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for COHU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for COHU in the course of the last twelve months was 86.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Cohu Inc. [COHU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.23. With this latest performance, COHU shares gained by 52.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COHU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.59 for Cohu Inc. [COHU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.34, while it was recorded at 30.29 for the last single week of trading, and 17.87 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cohu Inc. [COHU] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.12 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Cohu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.83.

Return on Total Capital for COHU is now -4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cohu Inc. [COHU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.72. Additionally, COHU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cohu Inc. [COHU] managed to generate an average of -$21,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Cohu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cohu Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COHU.

There are presently around $1,288 million, or 91.80% of COHU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COHU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,219,590, which is approximately -0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 2,702,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.5 million in COHU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $86.99 million in COHU stock with ownership of nearly -4.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cohu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Cohu Inc. [NASDAQ:COHU] by around 3,345,592 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 2,910,067 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 30,565,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,821,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COHU stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 250,616 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 748,881 shares during the same period.