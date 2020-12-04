Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Revenue clocked in at $3.63 billion, up 42.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] price plunged by -3.77 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Cleveland-Cliffs Receives Antitrust Clearance from US Department of Justice for the Acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced that it has received from the Bureau of Competition of the Federal Trade Commission notice of early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 for its proposed acquisition of substantially all of ArcelorMittal USA LLC and its subsidiaries (“ArcelorMittal USA”). This clearance represents the most significant milestone toward the completion of this transaction, and re-affirms the anticipated closing of the deal in December 2020.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are pleased that the federal antitrust authorities have cleared our transaction ahead of schedule. With that, we have a clear path toward closing this transaction next month, as planned. We look forward to realizing the benefits of operating these assets under Cleveland-Cliffs, and are excited with the significant optimization potential that will come from the integration with our current footprint. As we will soon become the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, we pledge to take great care of our expanded workforce and to support manufacturing in our country, through the safe and environmentally friendly production of steel. More than ever, we are ready for a great future for Cleveland-Cliffs and our people.”.

A sum of 20778650 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.74M shares. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares reached a high of $12.60 and dropped to a low of $11.69 until finishing in the latest session at $11.99.

The one-year CLF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.23. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $9.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.25. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 44.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.45 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.41, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 6.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.40 and a Gross Margin at +28.79. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.86.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 17.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 75.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 590.61. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 590.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of $124,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CLF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to -2.74%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,296 million, or 70.80% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,844,531, which is approximately -1.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,291,022 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $483.09 million in CLF stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $208.37 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 35.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 27,566,838 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 26,873,793 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 220,415,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,855,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,368,491 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,751,478 shares during the same period.