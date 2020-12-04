Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] moved up 22.59: Why It’s Important

Capital Senior Living Corporation [NYSE: CSU] jumped around 0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.12 at the close of the session, up 22.59%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Capital Senior Living Corporation Further Reduces Debt and Improves Cash Position with Sale of Ohio Community.

Company is retained by new owner to manage community.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) announced that it has completed the sale of a senior living community in Canton, Ohio for a gross sale price of $18 million. The transaction closed on November 24, 2020, and provided $6.4 million in net cash proceeds to the Company. In addition, the Company has been retained by the new owner to manage the community on its behalf. The Company will receive a management fee equal to 5 percent of community revenue, which is expected to contribute approximately $350,000 in annualized 2021 revenue.

Capital Senior Living Corporation stock is now -63.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSU Stock saw the intraday high of $1.14 and lowest of $0.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.88, which means current price is +148.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 225.21K shares, CSU reached a trading volume of 1030808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU]?

Barclays have made an estimate for Capital Senior Living Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2019, representing the official price target for Capital Senior Living Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10.50, while Stifel kept a Sell rating on CSU stock. On August 02, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CSU shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital Senior Living Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

How has CSU stock performed recently?

Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.44. With this latest performance, CSU shares gained by 96.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.55 for Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6667, while it was recorded at 0.9329 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7977 for the last 200 days.

Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.84 and a Gross Margin at +3.71. Capital Senior Living Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.06.

Return on Total Capital for CSU is now -1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,260.94. Additionally, CSU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7,818.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU] managed to generate an average of -$5,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Capital Senior Living Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital Senior Living Corporation posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital Senior Living Corporation go to 10.30%.

Insider trade positions for Capital Senior Living Corporation [CSU]

There are presently around $12 million, or 34.50% of CSU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSU stocks are: ARBITER PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,536,679, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,325,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 million in CSU stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.25 million in CSU stock with ownership of nearly 6.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital Senior Living Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Capital Senior Living Corporation [NYSE:CSU] by around 203,191 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,472,085 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,336,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,011,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSU stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,409 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,837,159 shares during the same period.