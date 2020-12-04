BMO Capital Markets lifts Sysco Corporation [SYY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] loss -0.93% or -0.68 points to close at $72.75 with a heavy trading volume of 3100716 shares. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on January 29, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $72.81, the shares rose to $73.26 and dropped to $72.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYY points out that the company has recorded 24.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -179.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, SYY reached to a volume of 3100716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $73.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $77, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 42.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for SYY stock

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 27.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.12 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.65, while it was recorded at 72.08 for the last single week of trading, and 57.84 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.25 and a Gross Margin at +17.38. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.41.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,301.34. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,158.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] managed to generate an average of $3,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.61.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sysco Corporation posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 25.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sysco Corporation [SYY]

There are presently around $30,467 million, or 83.90% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,320,711, which is approximately -4.208% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,096,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in SYY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.11 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly 0.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 520 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 33,388,056 shares. Additionally, 598 investors decreased positions by around 23,831,599 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 361,565,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,784,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,088,172 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,257,339 shares during the same period.