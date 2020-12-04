Berenberg lifts fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] loss -1.82% on the last trading session, reaching $26.90 price per share at the time. The company report on December 4, 2020 that fuboTV to Participate at the BMO Growth & ESG Conference on December 9, 2020.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler will participate in a fireside chat at the BMO Growth & ESG Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 4pm E.T. In addition, members of fuboTV’s management team will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The live presentation can be accessed via this direct link. A webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Events & Presentations section of fuboTV’s investor relations website, accessible at https://ir.fubo.tv/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

fuboTV Inc. represents 67.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.69 billion with the latest information. FUBO stock price has been found in the range of $26.30 to $28.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 5069323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $25.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.25.

Trading performance analysis for FUBO stock

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.49. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 80.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.22 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.57, while it was recorded at 27.17 for the last single week of trading, and 11.34 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -709.13. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -804.50.

Return on Total Capital for FUBO is now -11.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.91. Additionally, FUBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] managed to generate an average of -$165,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.