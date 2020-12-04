Barclays lifts FireEye Inc. [FEYE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ: FEYE] gained 0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $15.31 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2020 that FireEye Announces Acquisition of Respond Software.

The Respond Software XDR engine to be integrated into Mandiant Advantage, bringing cloud-native AI together with Mandiant intelligence and expertise to automate the investigation of alerts.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, announced the acquisition of Respond Software, the cybersecurity investigation automation company and creator of the Respond Analyst. The acquisition of Respond Software opens new market opportunities to deliver eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities to a broad set of customers. Additionally, it enables Mandiant® Solutions to further productize and scale its expertise and front-line intelligence as part of the Mandiant Advantage platform. The transaction closed on November 18, 2020 and is valued at approximately $186 million in cash and stock, exclusive of assumed unvested stock options.

FireEye Inc. represents 224.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.46 billion with the latest information. FEYE stock price has been found in the range of $15.27 to $15.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, FEYE reached a trading volume of 4278844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FireEye Inc. [FEYE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEYE shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for FireEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $12.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for FireEye Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FEYE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FireEye Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for FEYE in the course of the last twelve months was 102.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for FEYE stock

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, FEYE shares gained by 7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.10, while it was recorded at 15.21 for the last single week of trading, and 12.91 for the last 200 days.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FireEye Inc. [FEYE] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.47 and a Gross Margin at +63.43. FireEye Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.95.

Return on Total Capital for FEYE is now -11.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.70. Additionally, FEYE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] managed to generate an average of -$75,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.FireEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FireEye Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FEYE.

An analysis of insider ownership at FireEye Inc. [FEYE]

There are presently around $2,802 million, or 81.00% of FEYE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEYE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,094,555, which is approximately 0.442% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 15,420,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.09 million in FEYE stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $224.98 million in FEYE stock with ownership of nearly -2.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FireEye Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ:FEYE] by around 24,932,516 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 15,105,241 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 142,958,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,996,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEYE stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,757,340 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,788,244 shares during the same period.