American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $36

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [NYSE: AEL] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $27.99 during the day while it closed the day at $27.39. The company report on December 1, 2020 that American Equity Announces Closing of Initial 9.9% Equity Investment From Brookfield Asset Management and Expands Execution of Share Repurchase With New Accelerated Share Repurchase Program.

Sachin Shah of Brookfield Asset Management to join American Equity Board of Directors.

New $115 million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program to add to recently completed $50 million open market share repurchase.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock has also loss -0.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEL stock has inclined by 14.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.82% and lost -8.49% year-on date.

The market cap for AEL stock reached $2.53 billion, with 91.86 million shares outstanding and 85.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, AEL reached a trading volume of 4668654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEL shares is $29.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on AEL stock. On July 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AEL shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEL in the course of the last twelve months was 1.80.

AEL stock trade performance evaluation

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, AEL shares gained by 16.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.92, while it was recorded at 27.07 for the last single week of trading, and 23.34 for the last 200 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.87. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.22.

Return on Total Capital for AEL is now 8.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.27. Additionally, AEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] managed to generate an average of $404,753 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company go to 10.00%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,478 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,356,532, which is approximately 1.544% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,139,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.73 million in AEL stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $223.06 million in AEL stock with ownership of nearly 21.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [NYSE:AEL] by around 3,753,914 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 5,972,868 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 80,728,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,455,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 610,344 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 966,746 shares during the same period.