Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Stock trading around $2.06 per share: What’s Next?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] closed the trading session at $2.06 on 12/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.85, while the highest price level was $2.39. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Aehr Receives $4.3 Million Order for Initial FOX-XP™ Test Cell for Production Test of Mobile Sensor Devices.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, announced it has received an initial $4.3 million order from a new customer that is a supplier of sensors to a major mobile device manufacturer consisting of a FOX-XP™ production test and burn-in system, a set of DiePak Carriers®, and a FOX Automated DiePak loader / unloader for a new high-volume application for production test and burn-in of mobile sensors.

Shipment of the initial test cell is expected during Aehr’s fiscal third quarter ending February 2021. Aehr expects follow-on capacity orders from this customer later in the current fiscal year for additional test systems, DiePaks, and DiePak loaders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.00 percent and weekly performance of 23.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 70.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 172.84K shares, AEHR reached to a volume of 9375022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

AEHR stock trade performance evaluation

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.35. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 70.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.03 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.43, while it was recorded at 1.74 for the last single week of trading, and 1.70 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.42 and a Gross Margin at +37.55. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.57.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now -15.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.00. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] managed to generate an average of -$39,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aehr Test Systems posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 24.00% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,898,534, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,293,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.84 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 9.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 256,539 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 772,950 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,552,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,582,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 152,028 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 428,308 shares during the same period.