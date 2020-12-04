AECOM [ACM] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $49

AECOM [NYSE: ACM] traded at a low on 12/03/20, posting a -4.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.30. The company report on November 23, 2020 that AECOM awarded design contract to modernize U.S. Air Force Academy’s historic Sijan Hall.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Omaha District selected the firm to design the renovation of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s 700,000-square-foot Sijan Hall, which is located just north of Colorado Springs, CO. The dormitory is situated in the campus’s Cadet Area, which is a National Historic Landmark District. This will be the first modernization project at Sijan Hall since it was built in 1968, with the design encompassing residential, academic, courtyard, and recreational spaces.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

“AECOM’s strong in-house multi-disciplinary capabilities and track record of technical excellence positioned us as a trusted partner to help modernize the cadet experience,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “With more than 20 years of project experience at the U.S. Air Force Academy, we understand that it plays a vital role as both an active military installation and a prestigious institution of higher education. We are proud to support the Academy’s mission to prepare future generations of leaders in the Air Force, Space Force, and beyond.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2910408 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AECOM stands at 1.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.86%.

The market cap for ACM stock reached $7.58 billion, with 160.02 million shares outstanding and 149.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, ACM reached a trading volume of 2910408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AECOM [ACM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACM shares is $58.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for AECOM shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2019, representing the official price target for AECOM stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on ACM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AECOM is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACM in the course of the last twelve months was 35.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ACM stock performed recently?

AECOM [ACM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, ACM shares gained by 6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.97 for AECOM [ACM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.70, while it was recorded at 51.89 for the last single week of trading, and 39.29 for the last 200 days.

AECOM [ACM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AECOM [ACM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.94 and a Gross Margin at +5.64. AECOM’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.29.

Return on Total Capital for ACM is now 7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AECOM [ACM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.26. Additionally, ACM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AECOM [ACM] managed to generate an average of $3,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.AECOM’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for AECOM [ACM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AECOM posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AECOM go to 11.84%.

Insider trade positions for AECOM [ACM]

There are presently around $7,089 million, or 94.30% of ACM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 22,501,691, which is approximately -0.932% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,177,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $914.31 million in ACM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $700.58 million in ACM stock with ownership of nearly -1.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AECOM stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in AECOM [NYSE:ACM] by around 10,671,294 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 11,826,155 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 118,427,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,924,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,649,333 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,219,012 shares during the same period.