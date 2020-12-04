ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] Stock trading around $14.26 per share: What’s Next?

ADTRAN Inc. [NASDAQ: ADTN] gained 11.80% on the last trading session, reaching $14.26 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2020 that ADTRAN Expands High-Performance Router Options for Fiber-Connected Enterprise Access Networks.

Improved speed, capacity and price performance in NetVanta solutions better support competitive managed business service bundles.

ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, announced it has expanded its suite of NetVanta access routers to offer improved speed and capacity for fiber-based IP connectivity to the enterprise. The NetVanta 3148 and 4148 access routers combine a wide range of capabilities into one complete platform for advanced versatility and better price performance. These solutions make it easier for managed service providers to bundle and deliver competitive business services and address customer demands for higher bandwidth speeds.

ADTRAN Inc. represents 47.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $665.23 million with the latest information. ADTN stock price has been found in the range of $12.66 to $14.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 265.80K shares, ADTN reached a trading volume of 1167716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADTN shares is $15.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ADTRAN Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for ADTRAN Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADTRAN Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

Trading performance analysis for ADTN stock

ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.08. With this latest performance, ADTN shares gained by 27.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.48 for ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.64, while it was recorded at 13.04 for the last single week of trading, and 10.56 for the last 200 days.

ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.91 and a Gross Margin at +41.50. ADTRAN Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.00.

Return on Total Capital for ADTN is now -7.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.70. Additionally, ADTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] managed to generate an average of -$29,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.ADTRAN Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADTRAN Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADTRAN Inc. go to 2.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN]

There are presently around $619 million, or 92.60% of ADTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADTN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,569,939, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,133,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.2 million in ADTN stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $57.21 million in ADTN stock with ownership of nearly 20.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADTRAN Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in ADTRAN Inc. [NASDAQ:ADTN] by around 2,727,876 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 2,896,104 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 37,797,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,421,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADTN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 667,543 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 998,516 shares during the same period.