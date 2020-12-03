Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] Stock trading around $1.94 per share: What’s Next?

Yatra Online Inc. [NASDAQ: YTRA] jumped around 0.24 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.94 at the close of the session, up 14.12%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Yatra Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Yatra Online, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: YTRA; OTCQX: YTROF), India’s leading corporate travel services provider and one of India’s leading online travel companies, announced that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the NASDAQ Capital Market’s minimum bid price continued listing requirement.

The letter noted that for at least 10 consecutive business days, from November 9 through November 23, 2020, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and NASDAQ considers the matter closed.

Yatra Online Inc. stock is now -38.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YTRA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.07 and lowest of $1.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.82, which means current price is +257.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 750.73K shares, YTRA reached a trading volume of 1839358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YTRA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Yatra Online Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Yatra Online Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on YTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatra Online Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for YTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for YTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has YTRA stock performed recently?

Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.01. With this latest performance, YTRA shares gained by 92.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.31 for Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0824, while it was recorded at 1.7100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1157 for the last 200 days.

Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.01 and a Gross Margin at +11.53. Yatra Online Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.49.

Return on Total Capital for YTRA is now -29.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.22. Additionally, YTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA] managed to generate an average of -$5,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Yatra Online Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yatra Online Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YTRA.

Insider trade positions for Yatra Online Inc. [YTRA]

There are presently around $47 million, or 50.30% of YTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YTRA stocks are: MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC with ownership of 7,800,221, which is approximately 52% of the company’s market cap and around 14.97% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,320,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.32 million in YTRA stocks shares; and ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $9.46 million in YTRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yatra Online Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Yatra Online Inc. [NASDAQ:YTRA] by around 3,199,461 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 3,876,710 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,335,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,411,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YTRA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,216 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 3,846,548 shares during the same period.