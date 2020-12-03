Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $76

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] jumped around 0.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $68.68 at the close of the session, up 0.39%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that CooperCompanies Elects Teresa S. Madden to Board of Directors.

CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) announced that its Board of Directors elected Teresa S. Madden to the Board as an independent director, effective December 1, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

“We are delighted to have Teresa join our Board of Directors,” said Al White, President and CEO. “Teresa brings a unique perspective that combines operational excellence and financial acumen, with long-term experience in an industry that was continually being pushed to evolve and change. We look forward to Teresa’s advice and support as Cooper continues growing its business.”.

Xcel Energy Inc. stock is now 8.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XEL Stock saw the intraday high of $68.8599 and lowest of $67.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.44, which means current price is +47.45% above from all time high which was touched on 11/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 3623628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $72.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on XEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has XEL stock performed recently?

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.09, while it was recorded at 68.04 for the last single week of trading, and 66.62 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.20 and a Gross Margin at +23.14. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.90.

Return on Total Capital for XEL is now 6.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.06. Additionally, XEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] managed to generate an average of $121,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xcel Energy Inc. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.20%.

Insider trade positions for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

There are presently around $28,015 million, or 79.20% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,214,677, which is approximately -1.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,362,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.41 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly 0.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 17,410,803 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 22,373,459 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 368,120,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,904,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,068,228 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,412,031 shares during the same period.