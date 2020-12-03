why Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.27

Rattler Midstream LP [NASDAQ: RTLR] surged by $0.63 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.01 during the day while it closed the day at $8.85. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS.

Rattler Midstream LP stock has also loss -1.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RTLR stock has inclined by 13.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.88% and lost -50.25% year-on date.

The market cap for RTLR stock reached $1.42 billion, with 44.00 million shares outstanding and 42.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 457.03K shares, RTLR reached a trading volume of 1031024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTLR shares is $9.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Rattler Midstream LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Rattler Midstream LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on RTLR stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RTLR shares from 20 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rattler Midstream LP is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTLR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

RTLR stock trade performance evaluation

Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, RTLR shares gained by 45.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.24 for Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 8.58 for the last single week of trading, and 7.66 for the last 200 days.

Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.34 and a Gross Margin at +52.16. Rattler Midstream LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for RTLR is now 21.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.51. Additionally, RTLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] managed to generate an average of $39,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Rattler Midstream LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rattler Midstream LP posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rattler Midstream LP go to 40.00%.

Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $349 million, or 86.50% of RTLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTLR stocks are: ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 4,794,832, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 3,231,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.6 million in RTLR stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $27.0 million in RTLR stock with ownership of nearly -1.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rattler Midstream LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Rattler Midstream LP [NASDAQ:RTLR] by around 5,373,684 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 5,751,757 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 28,309,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,435,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTLR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 889,242 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,356,320 shares during the same period.