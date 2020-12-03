why Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.74

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] price plunged by -3.09 percent to reach at -$1.12. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Press’d Sandwich Shop Adds Two New Menu Items Featuring Meat-Alternative Gardein.

Premier western Canada sandwich shop, Press’d has added Gardein’s plant-based Chick’n to new sandwiches served on vegan multigrain bread.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ – Press’d Sandwich Shop, popular western Canadian eatery has launched two new meatless menu items featuring Gardein Chick’n. Building on the popularity of the plant-based trend and consumer demand, these new options provide patrons with plant-based meat alternatives that deliver on delicious taste and great texture.

A sum of 4173012 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.81M shares. Conagra Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $36.41 and dropped to a low of $35.00 until finishing in the latest session at $35.17.

The one-year CAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.81. The average equity rating for CAG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $37.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CAG shares from 26 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.28, while it was recorded at 35.94 for the last single week of trading, and 34.23 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.65 and a Gross Margin at +29.72. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.60.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 11.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.94. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $50,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conagra Brands Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 7.15%.

There are presently around $14,254 million, or 84.80% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 57,144,527, which is approximately 0.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,504,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.26 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 1.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 23,648,980 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 21,012,652 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 360,633,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,294,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,785,758 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,877,812 shares during the same period.