Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] moved up 1.96: Why It’s Important

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] closed the trading session at $1.04 on 12/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.02, while the highest price level was $1.10. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Join Experience Retail™: a Webcast Hosted by Washington Prime Group on December 9.

Participants will be invited to enter the Experience Retail™ Sweepstakes sponsored by the Company for a chance to win one of three $2,500 shopping sprees at a Washington Prime Group town center.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) announced that CEO and Director Lou Conforti and members of the Company’s leadership team will host a webcast on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss innovation and new initiatives at its town centers and celebrate the launch of its new Innovation website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.43 percent and weekly performance of 5.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 77.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 57.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, WPG reached to a volume of 4277510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]:

Compass Point have made an estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Washington Prime Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Prime Group Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

WPG stock trade performance evaluation

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, WPG shares gained by 77.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.88 for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6843, while it was recorded at 1.1020 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9128 for the last 200 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.24 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.65.

Return on Total Capital for WPG is now -1.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 406.17. Additionally, WPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] managed to generate an average of $4,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPG.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $106 million, or 60.20% of WPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,926,667, which is approximately -2.402% of the company’s market cap and around 1.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,906,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.7 million in WPG stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $9.85 million in WPG stock with ownership of nearly 30.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG] by around 7,183,129 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 18,983,066 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 75,987,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,153,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPG stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 955,657 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,929,751 shares during the same period.