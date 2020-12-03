Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Intec Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ: NTEC] price surged by 16.40 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Intec Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) (“Intec” or “the Company”) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provides a corporate update.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

“We maintain our focus on executing strategic partnerships and collaborations. As such, we were delighted in recent weeks to announce a new research collaboration with Merck. While we are unable to provide the specifics of the agreement, it speaks to Merck’s keen understanding of the Accordion Pill (AP) technology and their continued interest in working with us to realize its potential,” stated Jeffrey A. Meckler, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intec Pharma.

A sum of 3589118 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 201.62K shares. Intec Pharma Ltd shares reached a high of $4.56 and dropped to a low of $3.10 until finishing in the latest session at $3.62.

Guru’s Opinion on Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Intec Pharma Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $8 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2018, representing the official price target for Intec Pharma Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intec Pharma Ltd is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79.

NTEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.67. With this latest performance, NTEC shares gained by 48.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intec Pharma Ltd Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NTEC is now -105.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -144.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -114.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.64. Additionally, NTEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] managed to generate an average of -$971,408 per employee.

NTEC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intec Pharma Ltd posted -3.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTEC.

Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.88% of NTEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTEC stocks are: MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 120,991, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.74% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 26,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in NTEC stocks shares; and INTEGRATED WEALTH CONCEPTS LLC, currently with $75000.0 in NTEC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intec Pharma Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Intec Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ:NTEC] by around 19,893 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 163,152 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 38,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTEC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,296 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 93,301 shares during the same period.