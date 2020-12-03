Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: ATI] closed the trading session at $15.20 on 12/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.51, while the highest price level was $15.315. The company report on December 2, 2020 that ATI Exits Standard Stainless Sheet Products, Redeploys Capital to High-Return Opportunities.

Actions increase aerospace and defense focus and improve profitability.

Exiting $445 million of very low-margin products; ceasing production at five facilities and consolidating finishing operations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.43 percent and weekly performance of 4.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 57.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 74.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, ATI reached to a volume of 2880399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATI shares is $10.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on ATI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ATI stock trade performance evaluation

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, ATI shares gained by 57.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.27 for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 14.28 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.90 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.25.

Return on Total Capital for ATI is now 10.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.61. Additionally, ATI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] managed to generate an average of $31,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATI.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,850 million, or 98.10% of ATI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,864,140, which is approximately 27.357% of the company’s market cap and around 0.76% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,627,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.94 million in ATI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $128.36 million in ATI stock with ownership of nearly -20.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE:ATI] by around 16,521,334 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 11,734,833 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 93,478,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,734,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,061,927 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,578,526 shares during the same period.