Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] Stock trading around $13.49 per share: What’s Next?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VNDA] closed the trading session at $13.49 on 12/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.55, while the highest price level was $13.8399. The company report on December 2, 2020 that FDA Approves HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) for the Treatment of Nighttime Sleep Disturbances in Smith-Magenis Syndrome.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) capsule and liquid formulations for the treatment of adults and children, respectively, with nighttime sleep disturbances associated with Smith-Magenis Syndrome (SMS). SMS is a rare neurodevelopmental disorder, a defining feature of which is an “inverted” circadian rhythm, making it extremely difficult for patients with SMS to sleep during the night. HETLIOZ® is the first FDA-approved medication for patients with SMS.

“The FDA approval of HETLIOZ® for the treatment of nighttime sleep disturbances in SMS would not have been accomplished without the heroic efforts of SMS patients and the efforts of their families and advocates supporting the recruitment, design, and conduct of the study,” said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos M.D., Vanda’s President and CEO. “We remain committed to providing this much needed therapy to patients with SMS.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.79 percent and weekly performance of 9.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 514.12K shares, VNDA reached to a volume of 1093002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNDA shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNDA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.30.

VNDA stock trade performance evaluation

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.32. With this latest performance, VNDA shares gained by 23.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.88 for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.22, while it was recorded at 12.51 for the last single week of trading, and 10.98 for the last 200 days.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +88.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.86.

Return on Total Capital for VNDA is now 6.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.55. Additionally, VNDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] managed to generate an average of $406,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNDA.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $733 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNDA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,278,160, which is approximately -1.602% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 5,450,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.52 million in VNDA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $59.1 million in VNDA stock with ownership of nearly 3.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VNDA] by around 4,090,645 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 5,049,576 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 45,193,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,333,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNDA stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,197,619 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 933,061 shares during the same period.