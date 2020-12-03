Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] Is Currently 1.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] closed the trading session at $6.47 on 12/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.3173, while the highest price level was $6.51. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Strong Performance From Agency Plus MSR Strategy.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that pairs investments in Agency mortgage servicing rights (MSR) with Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.75 percent and weekly performance of -2.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, TWO reached to a volume of 3328583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $6.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.64.

TWO stock trade performance evaluation

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, TWO shares gained by 22.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.60, while it was recorded at 6.40 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.10 and a Gross Margin at +92.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.06.

Return on Total Capital for TWO is now 1.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 610.34. Additionally, TWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. go to -10.60%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,073 million, or 62.90% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,705,995, which is approximately -4.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.94% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,565,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.94 million in TWO stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $62.45 million in TWO stock with ownership of nearly 16.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO] by around 15,035,202 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 22,247,418 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 128,501,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,784,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,772,884 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 9,013,310 shares during the same period.