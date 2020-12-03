Tredegar Corporation [TG] moved up 29.86: Why It’s Important

Tredegar Corporation [NYSE: TG] jumped around 4.96 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.55 at the close of the session, up 29.86%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Tredegar Board Declares Special Dividend of $5.97 Per Share.

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) announced that its board of directors has declared a special dividend of $200 million or $5.97 per share on the company’s common stock (the “Special Dividend”). The Special Dividend is payable on December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

John Steitz, Tredegar’s president and chief executive officer said, “The Special Dividend is a direct result of our strong cash generation that resulted in cash in excess of debt of $28 million at September 30, 2020, which increased further at the end of October with the closing on the sale of our Personal Care business for estimated net proceeds (after transaction costs, purchase price adjustments and transition services) of $45 to $50 million. In addition, the distribution of excess cash is being supplemented by borrowings under our revolving credit facility, which has a maturity date in June 2024, thereby allowing us to prudently use financial leverage in a low interest rate environment while also preserving available capital to meet the needs of our business units.”.

Tredegar Corporation stock is now -3.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TG Stock saw the intraday high of $22.25 and lowest of $20.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.48, which means current price is +90.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 91.27K shares, TG reached a trading volume of 1917091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tredegar Corporation [TG]?

Macquarie have made an estimate for Tredegar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2008, representing the official price target for Tredegar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Davenport analysts kept a Buy rating on TG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tredegar Corporation is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for TG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has TG stock performed recently?

Tredegar Corporation [TG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.44. With this latest performance, TG shares gained by 44.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.77 for Tredegar Corporation [TG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.62, while it was recorded at 17.36 for the last single week of trading, and 15.87 for the last 200 days.

Tredegar Corporation [TG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tredegar Corporation [TG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.85 and a Gross Margin at +15.49. Tredegar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.96.

Return on Total Capital for TG is now 8.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tredegar Corporation [TG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.64. Additionally, TG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tredegar Corporation [TG] managed to generate an average of $16,086 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Tredegar Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Tredegar Corporation [TG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tredegar Corporation posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tredegar Corporation go to 21.90%.

Insider trade positions for Tredegar Corporation [TG]

There are presently around $477 million, or 67.20% of TG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,904,604, which is approximately 1.444% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, holding 2,879,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.06 million in TG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $61.52 million in TG stock with ownership of nearly -3.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tredegar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Tredegar Corporation [NYSE:TG] by around 922,054 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 912,950 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 20,309,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,144,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TG stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 486,854 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 285,958 shares during the same period.