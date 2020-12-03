The Marcus Corporation [MCS] stock Upgrade by Barrington Research analyst, price target now $15

The Marcus Corporation [NYSE: MCS] gained 6.87% on the last trading session, reaching $12.91 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Marcus Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Marcus Corp. (NYSE:MCS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69146.

The Marcus Corporation represents 31.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $403.95 million with the latest information. MCS stock price has been found in the range of $11.93 to $13.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, MCS reached a trading volume of 1175393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Marcus Corporation [MCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCS shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for The Marcus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for The Marcus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $21, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on MCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Marcus Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for MCS stock

The Marcus Corporation [MCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, MCS shares gained by 70.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.66 for The Marcus Corporation [MCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.94, while it was recorded at 12.36 for the last single week of trading, and 13.30 for the last 200 days.

The Marcus Corporation [MCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Marcus Corporation [MCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.33. The Marcus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.12.

Return on Total Capital for MCS is now 7.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Marcus Corporation [MCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.07. Additionally, MCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Marcus Corporation [MCS] managed to generate an average of $4,002 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.The Marcus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

The Marcus Corporation [MCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Marcus Corporation posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Marcus Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Marcus Corporation [MCS]

There are presently around $252 million, or 86.20% of MCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,667,260, which is approximately 2.742% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,604,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.71 million in MCS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.71 million in MCS stock with ownership of nearly -10.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Marcus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in The Marcus Corporation [NYSE:MCS] by around 2,508,525 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 2,359,516 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 14,650,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,518,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,124,424 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 924,406 shares during the same period.