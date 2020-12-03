TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $38

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] slipped around -0.98 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $27.13 at the close of the session, down -3.49%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Phase 2 Data Evaluating Umbralisib in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Who Are Intolerant to Prior BTK or PI3K Inhibitor Therapy in Blood.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) announced the publication of data from a Phase 2 study evaluating umbralisib, the Company’s investigational once daily, oral, dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who are intolerant to prior BTK or PI3K-delta inhibitor therapy, in Blood, the Journal of the American Society of Hematology.

Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are extremely encouraged by the data published demonstrating that umbralisib monotherapy induced durable responses and enhanced progression-free survival in patients who were unable to tolerate their prior BTKi or PI3K delta therapy. Despite many advances in the treatment of CLL in recent years, early termination of kinase inhibitors due to tolerability is an emerging issue leaving too many CLL patients without adequate therapy.” Mr. Weiss continued, “With our rolling BLA submission recently initiated for ublituximab in combination with umbralisib for patients with CLL, and our ongoing clinical studies evaluating triplet regimens in this disease, we remain committed to addressing unmet needs in CLL.” The manuscript includes data from 51 chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients who were previously treated with and became intolerant to prior BTK or PI3K inhibitor therapy (44 BTK intolerant and 7 PI3K intolerant patients). Patients were treated with 800 mg of umbralisib once daily. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS). Safety data was available from all patients enrolled (n=51). Key highlights from this manuscript include:.

TG Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 144.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGTX Stock saw the intraday high of $28.50 and lowest of $26.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.97, which means current price is +327.92% above from all time high which was touched on 10/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 1820603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $47.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $32 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TGTX stock. On January 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TGTX shares from 20 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17365.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

How has TGTX stock performed recently?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.38. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 247.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.13, while it was recorded at 28.87 for the last single week of trading, and 20.31 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -112009.87. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113730.92.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -328.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -339.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -551.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.16. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,290,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGTX.

Insider trade positions for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

There are presently around $2,345 million, or 69.60% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,961,505, which is approximately -13.37% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 8,825,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.44 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $208.49 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 8.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 20,172,521 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 17,722,880 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 48,555,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,451,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,552,444 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,551,657 shares during the same period.