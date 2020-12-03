Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] Stock trading around $62.44 per share: What’s Next?

Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ: SYNH] loss -4.99% on the last trading session, reaching $62.44 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Syneos Health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

Syneos Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNH) (the “Company” or “Syneos Health”), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. and Advent International Corporation of an aggregate of 6,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”) at a price to the public of $61.90 per share. Syneos Health is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed sale of the shares by the selling stockholders in the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on December 3, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as the underwriters of the Offering.

Syneos Health Inc. represents 104.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.41 billion with the latest information. SYNH stock price has been found in the range of $60.38 to $62.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 750.49K shares, SYNH reached a trading volume of 3366159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYNH shares is $75.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Syneos Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $69 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Syneos Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $45, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on SYNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syneos Health Inc. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYNH in the course of the last twelve months was 15.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for SYNH stock

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, SYNH shares gained by 11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.42, while it was recorded at 65.30 for the last single week of trading, and 57.06 for the last 200 days.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.30 and a Gross Margin at +16.84. Syneos Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.81.

Return on Total Capital for SYNH is now 5.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.37. Additionally, SYNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] managed to generate an average of $5,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Syneos Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Syneos Health Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Syneos Health Inc. go to 10.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]

There are presently around $6,543 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYNH stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 18,647,036, which is approximately -16.804% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP, holding 16,010,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $999.68 million in SYNH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $527.72 million in SYNH stock with ownership of nearly 6.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syneos Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ:SYNH] by around 11,801,679 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 12,622,929 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 80,367,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,791,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYNH stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,510,560 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,440,473 shares during the same period.