Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $51

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] gained 3.28% on the last trading session, reaching $31.47 price per share at the time.

Synchrony Financial represents 583.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.54 billion with the latest information. SYF stock price has been found in the range of $31.09 to $32.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 4615626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $33.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.57.

Trading performance analysis for SYF stock

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 25.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.07 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.13, while it was recorded at 31.28 for the last single week of trading, and 23.61 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.32 and a Gross Margin at +88.03. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.01.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 13.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.67. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $227,091 per employee.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -8.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $16,992 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,478,670, which is approximately -3.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,334,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -0.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 43,393,281 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 49,553,809 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 447,002,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,949,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,537,266 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 5,340,183 shares during the same period.