Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] Revenue clocked in at $9.01 billion, up 114.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE: SPOT] traded at a high on 12/02/20, posting a 12.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $320.89. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Masters of Scale: CEO’s of Square, Logiq, Alibaba, and Spotify, Driving Global Growth in Fintech, E-Commerce, and Digital Entertainment.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) Square (NYSE:SQ) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA).

Square (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey: “Scaling Business and Consumer Fintech Ecosystems”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8167685 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spotify Technology S.A. stands at 6.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.60%.

The market cap for SPOT stock reached $58.48 billion, with 188.84 million shares outstanding and 132.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, SPOT reached a trading volume of 8167685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPOT shares is $270.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Spotify Technology S.A. stock. On September 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SPOT shares from 215 to 315.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spotify Technology S.A. is set at 15.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPOT in the course of the last twelve months was 175.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has SPOT stock performed recently?

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.79. With this latest performance, SPOT shares gained by 38.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.45 for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 259.00, while it was recorded at 288.99 for the last single week of trading, and 213.58 for the last 200 days.

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.80 and a Gross Margin at +25.25. Spotify Technology S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.75.

Return on Total Capital for SPOT is now -2.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.54. Additionally, SPOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Spotify Technology S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spotify Technology S.A. posted -1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -418.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPOT.

Insider trade positions for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]

There are presently around $34,726 million, or 59.90% of SPOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPOT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 21,418,661, which is approximately -3.066% of the company’s market cap and around 29.26% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 17,940,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.76 billion in SPOT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.3 billion in SPOT stock with ownership of nearly -8.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spotify Technology S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE:SPOT] by around 9,118,318 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 10,535,766 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 88,564,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,218,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPOT stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,501,250 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,980,009 shares during the same period.