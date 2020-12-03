Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] Revenue clocked in at $91.10 million, down -13.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SQBG] gained 25.16% or 2.37 points to close at $11.79 with a heavy trading volume of 2518277 shares. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Sequential Brands Group Announces Relaunch of Broad Review of Strategic Alternatives.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (“Sequential” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SQBG) announced that its Board of Directors has relaunched a broad exploration of strategic alternatives available to the Company to best position it for success and maximize value. Such strategic alternatives may include the sale of the Company or the divestiture of one or more existing brands. Stifel is the exclusive financial advisor for the process. “The Company has successfully rationalized its cost structure and strengthened its relationships with key stakeholders during the past several months. We believe now is the right time to re-focus on the process of exploring strategic alternatives to fully maximize value for our shareholders,” said William Sweedler, Executive Chairman of Sequential.

About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.

It opened the trading session at $12.90, the shares rose to $14.14 and dropped to $11.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SQBG points out that the company has recorded 64.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -186.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 631.60K shares, SQBG reached to a volume of 2518277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $6 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Sequential Brands Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while FBR & Co. analysts kept a Outperform rating on SQBG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequential Brands Group Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQBG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for SQBG stock

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.60. With this latest performance, SQBG shares gained by 96.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.25 for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.66, while it was recorded at 10.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.40 for the last 200 days.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sequential Brands Group Inc. posted 2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -64.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 17.70% of SQBG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQBG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,390, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 18,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in SQBG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in SQBG stock with ownership of nearly -13.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SQBG] by around 3,780 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 33,151 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 65,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQBG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,050 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 28,894 shares during the same period.