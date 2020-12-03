Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] moved down -0.97: Why It’s Important

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: PSTH] slipped around -0.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.40 at the close of the session, down -0.97%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, PSTH reached a trading volume of 3335886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.82

How has PSTH stock performed recently?

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.52 for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.24, while it was recorded at 25.28 for the last single week of trading.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]

166 institutional holders increased their position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:PSTH] by around 138,140,427 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,140,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTH stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 138,140,427 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.