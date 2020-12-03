Penumbra Inc. [PEN] stock Resumed by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $253

Penumbra Inc. [NYSE: PEN] loss -5.15% on the last trading session, reaching $205.24 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Penumbra’s Newest Generation of Indigo Aspiration System Receives FDA Clearance for Pulmonary Embolism.

Lightning 12 and Separator 12 Now Indicated for Treatment of PE.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for expanded indication of the latest iteration of the Indigo® Aspiration System, Lightning™ 12. As part of the Indigo Aspiration System, Lightning 12 (Indigo System CAT™ 12 Aspiration Catheter with Lightning Intelligent Aspiration) and Separator 12 are now indicated for the removal of fresh, soft emboli and thrombi from vessels of the peripheral arterial and venous systems as well as for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Penumbra Inc. represents 36.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.37 billion with the latest information. PEN stock price has been found in the range of $202.0927 to $215.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 468.04K shares, PEN reached a trading volume of 1125529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Penumbra Inc. [PEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEN shares is $270.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Penumbra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Penumbra Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penumbra Inc. is set at 13.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48.

Trading performance analysis for PEN stock

Penumbra Inc. [PEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.36. With this latest performance, PEN shares dropped by -17.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.32 for Penumbra Inc. [PEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.58, while it was recorded at 218.85 for the last single week of trading, and 196.75 for the last 200 days.

Penumbra Inc. [PEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penumbra Inc. [PEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.67 and a Gross Margin at +67.81. Penumbra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.85.

Return on Total Capital for PEN is now 9.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penumbra Inc. [PEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.94. Additionally, PEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penumbra Inc. [PEN] managed to generate an average of $17,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Penumbra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Penumbra Inc. [PEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penumbra Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penumbra Inc. go to 49.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Penumbra Inc. [PEN]

There are presently around $6,693 million, or 90.20% of PEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,416,112, which is approximately 0.474% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,365,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $690.82 million in PEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $614.43 million in PEN stock with ownership of nearly -3.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penumbra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Penumbra Inc. [NYSE:PEN] by around 3,070,836 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 1,259,167 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 28,279,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,609,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,823,336 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 240,321 shares during the same period.