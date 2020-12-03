Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] moved down -55.86: Why It’s Important

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OVID] closed the trading session at $2.93 on 12/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.90, while the highest price level was $3.28. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Investigation.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

(“Ovid” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:OVID). Investors who purchased Ovid securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ovid.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.28 percent and weekly performance of -52.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -40.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 637.76K shares, OVID reached to a volume of 12399696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]:

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $10 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on OVID stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

OVID stock trade performance evaluation

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.04. With this latest performance, OVID shares dropped by -40.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.39 for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.63, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 5.27 for the last 200 days.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for OVID is now -112.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] managed to generate an average of -$1,024,767 per employee.Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVID.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $74 million, or 39.70% of OVID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVID stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 3,622,051, which is approximately 51.414% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,759,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.1 million in OVID stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.62 million in OVID stock with ownership of nearly 22.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OVID] by around 9,009,763 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,952,929 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,131,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,094,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVID stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,230,699 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,687,485 shares during the same period.