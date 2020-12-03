OrthoPediatrics Corp. [KIDS] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $46

OrthoPediatrics Corp. [NASDAQ: KIDS] loss -9.13% or -4.12 points to close at $41.02 with a heavy trading volume of 1050333 shares. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Berman Tabacco Investigates OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Behalf of Investors Concerning Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws.

Berman Tabacco, a national law firm representing investors, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:KIDS) and its officers and directors. OrthoPediatrics is a medical device company based in Warsaw, Indiana. The Company designs, develops, and commercializes orthopedic implants and instruments for children with orthopedic conditions.

On December 12, 2020, Culper Research issued a report asserting that it believed that OrthoPediatrics “overstated revenues.” On this news, the Company’s common shares were trading down by as much as 13% on heavy volume.

It opened the trading session at $44.75, the shares rose to $44.75 and dropped to $38.7501, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KIDS points out that the company has recorded -13.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 162.03K shares, KIDS reached to a volume of 1050333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OrthoPediatrics Corp. [KIDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIDS shares is $55.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for OrthoPediatrics Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on KIDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrthoPediatrics Corp. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for KIDS stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. [KIDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.07. With this latest performance, KIDS shares dropped by -6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.30 for OrthoPediatrics Corp. [KIDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.17, while it was recorded at 45.02 for the last single week of trading, and 45.24 for the last 200 days.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. [KIDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrthoPediatrics Corp. [KIDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.50 and a Gross Margin at +70.12. OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.48.

Return on Total Capital for KIDS is now -6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrthoPediatrics Corp. [KIDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.44. Additionally, KIDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrthoPediatrics Corp. [KIDS] managed to generate an average of -$134,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. [KIDS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OrthoPediatrics Corp. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIDS.

An analysis of insider ownership at OrthoPediatrics Corp. [KIDS]

There are presently around $575 million, or 74.60% of KIDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIDS stocks are: BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,549,795, which is approximately 9.341% of the company’s market cap and around 29.40% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN ADVISORY INC, holding 1,110,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.57 million in KIDS stocks shares; and RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC, currently with $40.55 million in KIDS stock with ownership of nearly 4.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrthoPediatrics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. [NASDAQ:KIDS] by around 1,438,363 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 621,061 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 11,948,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,007,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIDS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,174 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 365,863 shares during the same period.