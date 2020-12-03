nLIGHT Inc. [LASR] gain 66.17% so far this year. What now?

nLIGHT Inc. [NASDAQ: LASR] jumped around 2.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.70 at the close of the session, up 6.85%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Revenues of $61.7 million and gross margin of 27.8% for the third quarter of 2020.

nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets, reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

nLIGHT Inc. stock is now 66.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LASR Stock saw the intraday high of $34.36 and lowest of $30.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.12, which means current price is +272.99% above from all time high which was touched on 12/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 312.39K shares, LASR reached a trading volume of 1201475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about nLIGHT Inc. [LASR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LASR shares is $29.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LASR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for nLIGHT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2019, representing the official price target for nLIGHT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $19, while Needham kept a Buy rating on LASR stock. On November 05, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for LASR shares from 18 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for nLIGHT Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LASR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

How has LASR stock performed recently?

nLIGHT Inc. [LASR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.98. With this latest performance, LASR shares gained by 52.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LASR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.74 for nLIGHT Inc. [LASR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.42, while it was recorded at 30.87 for the last single week of trading, and 20.95 for the last 200 days.

nLIGHT Inc. [LASR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and nLIGHT Inc. [LASR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.33 and a Gross Margin at +29.63. nLIGHT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.29.

Return on Total Capital for LASR is now -4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, nLIGHT Inc. [LASR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, LASR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, nLIGHT Inc. [LASR] managed to generate an average of -$11,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.nLIGHT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for nLIGHT Inc. [LASR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, nLIGHT Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LASR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for nLIGHT Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for nLIGHT Inc. [LASR]

There are presently around $1,148 million, or 99.20% of LASR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LASR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 3,875,169, which is approximately 14.28% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,188,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.46 million in LASR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $106.96 million in LASR stock with ownership of nearly 1.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in nLIGHT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in nLIGHT Inc. [NASDAQ:LASR] by around 3,810,004 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 1,534,721 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 28,709,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,054,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LASR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,036,021 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 742,707 shares during the same period.