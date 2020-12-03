Nabriva Therapeutics plc [NBRV] fell -70.17% so far this year. What now?

Nabriva Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: NBRV] slipped around -0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.39 at the close of the session, down -10.50%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Nabriva Therapeutics Announces Date of 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, announced that it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its outstanding ordinary shares, which will be effective for trading purposes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market as of the commencement of trading on December 3, 2020.

At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on July 29, 2020, Nabriva Therapeutics’ shareholders approved, subject to and conditional upon the Board of Directors of Nabriva Therapeutics determining, in its sole discretion, that a reverse stock split is necessary for the Company to comply with the minimum $1.00 per share requirement pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (Bid Price Rule), a reverse stock split (i.e., a consolidation of share capital under Irish law) whereby every ten ordinary shares of $0.01 (nominal value) each in the authorized and unissued and authorized and issued share capital of the Company be consolidated into one ordinary share of $0.10 (nominal value) each, and the subsequent reduction in the nominal value of the ordinary shares in the authorized and unissued and authorized and issued share capital of the Company from $0.10 each to $0.01 each. Nabriva Therapeutics’ Board of Directors subsequently determined that the reverse stock split was necessary for the Company to comply with the Bid Price Rule.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock is now -70.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NBRV Stock saw the intraday high of $4.113 and lowest of $3.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.03, which means current price is +9.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, NBRV reached a trading volume of 8598367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on NBRV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nabriva Therapeutics plc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBRV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc [NBRV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.49. With this latest performance, NBRV shares dropped by -19.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBRV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.00 for Nabriva Therapeutics plc [NBRV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5053, while it was recorded at 0.4230 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6835 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nabriva Therapeutics plc [NBRV] shares currently have an operating margin of -838.40 and a Gross Margin at +91.14. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -872.95.

Return on Total Capital for NBRV is now -94.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nabriva Therapeutics plc [NBRV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.59. Additionally, NBRV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nabriva Therapeutics plc [NBRV] managed to generate an average of -$510,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nabriva Therapeutics plc posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBRV.

There are presently around $14 million, or 29.00% of NBRV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBRV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,292,619, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,453,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 million in NBRV stocks shares; and FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.68 million in NBRV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nabriva Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:NBRV] by around 2,018,942 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,350,286 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 30,538,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,907,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBRV stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,255,680 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 797,125 shares during the same period.