My Size Inc. [MYSZ] Is Currently 13.39 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

My Size Inc. [NASDAQ: MYSZ] gained 13.39% or 0.15 points to close at $1.27 with a heavy trading volume of 2641898 shares. The company report on December 2, 2020 that MySize Partners With UniformMarket, Expanding Availability Among Workwear Brands.

The partnership will see MySizeID’s tech made available to UniformMarket’s 8M+ shoppers.

My Size, Inc. (the “Company” or “My Size”) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, announced its partnership with UniformMarket, significantly expanding their presence in workwear. The partnership will see the MySizeID solution made available to nearly 3,000 online stores that are part of the UniformMarket network.

It opened the trading session at $1.21, the shares rose to $1.45 and dropped to $1.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MYSZ points out that the company has recorded -3.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -86.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 188.01K shares, MYSZ reached to a volume of 2641898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about My Size Inc. [MYSZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for My Size Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYSZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64.

Trading performance analysis for MYSZ stock

My Size Inc. [MYSZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.23. With this latest performance, MYSZ shares gained by 32.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYSZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.09 for My Size Inc. [MYSZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0441, while it was recorded at 1.1662 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2964 for the last 200 days.

My Size Inc. [MYSZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and My Size Inc. [MYSZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -9507.94 and a Gross Margin at +19.05. My Size Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8725.40.

Return on Total Capital for MYSZ is now -163.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -152.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -167.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -106.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.41. Additionally, MYSZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] managed to generate an average of -$725,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

My Size Inc. [MYSZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, My Size Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYSZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for My Size Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at My Size Inc. [MYSZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.91% of MYSZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYSZ stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 23,455, which is approximately -36.296% of the company’s market cap and around 6.28% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 22,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in MYSZ stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $6000.0 in MYSZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in My Size Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in My Size Inc. [NASDAQ:MYSZ] by around 23,917 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 18,364 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 9,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYSZ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,917 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 5,000 shares during the same period.