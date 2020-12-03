MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] Stock trading around $12.26 per share: What’s Next?

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] jumped around 0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.26 at the close of the session, up 1.57%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that MGIC Integrates with Lender Price on cloud-based PPE Platform.

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) (NYSE: MTG) announced that it is fully integrated with Lender Price, a leading cloud-based product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine provider for the mortgage finance industry. Loan officers now have instant access to MGIC’s risk based MiQ pricing through the Lender Price PPE platform.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

“We are excited to partner with Lender Price to provide our customers with a streamlined and efficient PMI quote experience,” said Margaret Crowley, MGIC VP Marketing and Customer Experience. “For 60 years, we’ve provided the best customer service in the business and we rely on integrations like these to continue to live up to that legacy.”.

MGIC Investment Corporation stock is now -13.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTG Stock saw the intraday high of $12.2979 and lowest of $11.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.24, which means current price is +182.49% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, MTG reached a trading volume of 3832359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $14.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for MGIC Investment Corporation stock. On October 22, 2018, analysts increased their price target for MTG shares from 14.50 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.34.

How has MTG stock performed recently?

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, MTG shares gained by 19.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 12.13 for the last single week of trading, and 8.91 for the last 200 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +74.19. MGIC Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.50.

Return on Total Capital for MTG is now 18.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.32. Additionally, MTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] managed to generate an average of $930,612 per employee.

Earnings analysis for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGIC Investment Corporation posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to -0.49%.

Insider trade positions for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

There are presently around $3,859 million, or 94.90% of MTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,527,838, which is approximately -7.564% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 27,389,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.79 million in MTG stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $313.03 million in MTG stock with ownership of nearly 85.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGIC Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG] by around 38,176,462 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 39,848,976 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 236,706,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,732,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,494,607 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,541,851 shares during the same period.