Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MACK] Stock trading around $6.49 per share: What’s Next?

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MACK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 59.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 71.24%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Merrimack Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MACK) (“Merrimack” or the “Company”) announced its third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

“We are pleased that both Ipsen Pharmaceuticals and Elevation Oncology continue to enroll patients in separate clinical stage programs which could result in milestone payments to Merrimack,” said Gary Crocker, Chairman of Merrimack’s Board of Directors. “We remain focused on conserving cash and reduction of our operating expenses to ensure that we have sufficient financial resources to capture future potential milestone payments from Ipsen and Elevation.”.

Over the last 12 months, MACK stock rose by 77.12%. The one-year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -62.25. The average equity rating for MACK stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $85.73 million, with 13.38 million shares outstanding and 12.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.17K shares, MACK stock reached a trading volume of 77033870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MACK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MACK shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MACK stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2016, representing the official price target for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $13, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on MACK stock. On October 27, 2015, analysts increased their price target for MACK shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19.

MACK Stock Performance Analysis:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MACK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.24. With this latest performance, MACK shares gained by 69.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MACK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.50 for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MACK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.91, while it was recorded at 4.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MACK is now -49.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.16.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

MACK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -285.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MACK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 5.60%.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MACK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 57.70% of MACK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MACK stocks are: NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,296,436, which is approximately 8.072% of the company’s market cap and around 3.24% of the total institutional ownership; 22NW, LP, holding 1,241,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.06 million in MACK stocks shares; and WESTERN STANDARD LLC, currently with $6.9 million in MACK stock with ownership of nearly 22.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:MACK] by around 882,462 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 52,786 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,055,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,991,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MACK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 552,029 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,630 shares during the same period.