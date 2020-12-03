Medallia Inc. [MDLA] is 8.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Medallia Inc. [NYSE: MDLA] traded at a low on 12/02/20, posting a -3.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.81. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Medallia and Five9 Partner to Provide Call Center and Customer Experience Leaders With Rich Insights.

Seamless integration provides real-time and post-call customer feedback and actions that lead to exceptional customer engagement and experience.

Medallia (MDLA), the leader in experience management announced a partnership with Five9, a leading cloud contact center provider. The two companies will deliver a seamless integration between the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center and Medallia Experience Cloud – providing real-time feedback and analytics on call center interactions and customer engagement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1125198 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Medallia Inc. stands at 3.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.84%.

The market cap for MDLA stock reached $4.88 billion, with 142.48 million shares outstanding and 134.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, MDLA reached a trading volume of 1125198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medallia Inc. [MDLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLA shares is $40.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Medallia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $35 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Medallia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medallia Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

How has MDLA stock performed recently?

Medallia Inc. [MDLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, MDLA shares gained by 25.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for Medallia Inc. [MDLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.57, while it was recorded at 34.72 for the last single week of trading, and 27.39 for the last 200 days.

Medallia Inc. [MDLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medallia Inc. [MDLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.56 and a Gross Margin at +63.88. Medallia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.94.

Return on Total Capital for MDLA is now -60.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medallia Inc. [MDLA] managed to generate an average of -$71,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Medallia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Medallia Inc. [MDLA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medallia Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLA.

Insider trade positions for Medallia Inc. [MDLA]

There are presently around $4,663 million, or 94.20% of MDLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLA stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 44,407,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 10,567,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.28 million in MDLA stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $300.57 million in MDLA stock with ownership of nearly 2.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medallia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Medallia Inc. [NYSE:MDLA] by around 25,714,557 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 10,747,087 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 101,445,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,907,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,043,398 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,611,007 shares during the same period.