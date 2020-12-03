Masco Corporation [MAS] Is Currently -3.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] slipped around -2.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $51.82 at the close of the session, down -3.73%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Masco Corporation Enters Into an Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in Easy Sanitary Solutions B.V.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, announced that its majority-owned subsidiary Hansgrohe SE has entered into an agreement to purchase a majority stake in the Dutch company Easy Sanitary Solutions (ESS) B.V. headquartered in Oldenzaal, The Netherlands. ESS is the inventor, developer and manufacturer of Easy Drain shower channels and offers a wide range of products for barrier-free showering and bathroom wall niches. ESS will operate as a subsidiary of Hansgrohe SE.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the agreement contains customary representations, warranties, and covenants. The closing of the sale is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review.

Masco Corporation stock is now 7.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAS Stock saw the intraday high of $53.81 and lowest of $51.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.16, which means current price is +91.64% above from all time high which was touched on 09/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, MAS reached a trading volume of 2876941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Masco Corporation [MAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $66.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MAS stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MAS shares from 44 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 95.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has MAS stock performed recently?

Masco Corporation [MAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.42 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.30, while it was recorded at 53.54 for the last single week of trading, and 49.36 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.36 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.47.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 36.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.85. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corporation [MAS] managed to generate an average of $28,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Masco Corporation [MAS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Masco Corporation posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 18.12%.

Insider trade positions for Masco Corporation [MAS]

There are presently around $12,522 million, or 95.00% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,057,280, which is approximately -4.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,819,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $990.29 million in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 0.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 20,945,006 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 18,345,032 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 202,358,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,648,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,948,096 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,856,227 shares during the same period.