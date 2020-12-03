Market cap of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] reaches 120.10M – now what?

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIOX] gained 15.09% on the last trading session, reaching $2.67 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Sio Gene Therapies Announces First Patient Dosed in High-Dose Cohort of AXO-AAV-GM1 Clinical Trial in Patients with GM1 Gangliosidosis.

On-track to report topline results from low-dose cohort by end of 2020.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced that the first patient has been dosed in the high-dose cohort of the Phase 1/2 (“Stage 1”) study for Type I (infantile) and Type II (late infantile and juvenile onset) GM1 gangliosidosis.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. represents 46.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $120.10 million with the latest information. SIOX stock price has been found in the range of $2.33 to $2.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, SIOX reached a trading volume of 1888590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.62. With this latest performance, SIOX shares gained by 39.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for SIOX is now -77.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.63. Additionally, SIOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] managed to generate an average of -$1,911,263 per employee.Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. posted -0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIOX.

There are presently around $30 million, or 24.90% of SIOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIOX stocks are: CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,236,335, which is approximately -11.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., holding 2,039,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.44 million in SIOX stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $3.54 million in SIOX stock with ownership of nearly -20.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIOX] by around 4,075,442 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 4,626,123 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,711,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,413,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIOX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,348,773 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 287,832 shares during the same period.