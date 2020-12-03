Market cap of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] reaches 4.47B – now what?

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RETA] loss -10.10% on the last trading session, reaching $136.51 price per share at the time. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Loop Industries, Turquoise Hill Resources, Reta Pharmaceuticals, and Evolus and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ), Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA), and Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 33.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.47 billion with the latest information. RETA stock price has been found in the range of $128.00 to $139.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 287.77K shares, RETA reached a trading volume of 2012319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RETA shares is $245.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 9.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 525.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.67.

Trading performance analysis for RETA stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.00. With this latest performance, RETA shares gained by 18.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.82 for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.72, while it was recorded at 150.05 for the last single week of trading, and 141.76 for the last 200 days.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1075.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1094.28.

Return on Total Capital for RETA is now -77.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -213.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.73. Additionally, RETA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] managed to generate an average of -$1,318,955 per employee.Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -5.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RETA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]

There are presently around $3,039 million, or 77.70% of RETA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RETA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 3,989,752, which is approximately 6.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CPMG INC, holding 3,063,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.21 million in RETA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $288.6 million in RETA stock with ownership of nearly -4.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RETA] by around 2,226,460 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 3,137,588 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 16,895,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,259,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 217,692 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,667,362 shares during the same period.