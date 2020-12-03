Market cap of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] reaches 406.73M – now what?

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [NASDAQ: HCAC] slipped around -0.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.82 at the close of the session, down -5.29%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Electric Vehicle Company Canoo To Present At The Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference.

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (“Canoo”), a company developing breakthrough electric vehicles (EV) with a proprietary and highly versatile skateboard platform for personal and business use, announced it will present at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference. Members of management will present Wednesday, December 2, at 10:10 a.m. ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link HERE.

Canoo has previously announced a merger agreement with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (“HCAC”) (Nasdaq: HCAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Canoo becoming a publicly listed company.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV stock is now 16.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HCAC Stock saw the intraday high of $12.10 and lowest of $11.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.49, which means current price is +28.34% above from all time high which was touched on 11/30/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, HCAC reached a trading volume of 2079720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has HCAC stock performed recently?

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, HCAC shares gained by 15.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.73, while it was recorded at 12.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.62 for the last 200 days.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HCAC is now -2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] managed to generate an average of $386,667 per employee.Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]

There are presently around $176 million, or 52.10% of HCAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,250,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.75% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,736,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.53 million in HCAC stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $15.24 million in HCAC stock with ownership of nearly -28.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [NASDAQ:HCAC] by around 10,532,423 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 19,403,207 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 15,023,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,912,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCAC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,963,104 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 10,599,640 shares during the same period.