Market cap of Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] reaches 95.50M – now what?

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: AAU] price plunged by -26.48 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Court Confirms Almaden’s Original Ixtaca Claim Block.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or the “Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) announces that, further to its press release of February 27, 2020, on November 26, 2020, a Mexican court rejected the appeal filed by the Company in October 2019 objecting to the reinstatement by the Mexican mining authorities of approximately 7,000 Ha of mineral claims surrounding the Ixtaca Project, which the Company had previously dropped. This court decision upheld the action of Mexican mining authorities that reinstated Almaden’s original mineral claims covering the Ixtaca project as Almaden’s sole mineral claims over the Ixtaca project, and leaving the reduced mineral claims the Company was awarded in 2017 as held without effect.

The Company is currently waiting to receive the reasons for this judgement in order to plan next steps. In the meantime, the original concessions provide Almaden with the same exploration and mining rights over the Company’s Ixtaca project as the reduced concessions would, with the exception that Almaden’s mineral rights in the area are 7,000 Ha larger than they would otherwise be. Almaden may not access the surface land of the Ejido Tecoltemi (the “Ejido”) which constitutes 330 hectares at the extreme southeast edge of the original claim block in an area which the Company had sought to drop from its reduced mineral claims (the “Ejido Lands”). These claims over the Ejido Lands are subject to the Amparo lawsuit as fully described in the February 27, 2020 press release. The Ejido Lands do not overlap the Ixtaca project or its environmental or social area of impact. The Ejido Lands are in a different drainage basin than the Ixtaca project and the Company does not need to travel though the Ejido Lands to access the Ixtaca project.

A sum of 5228996 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 700.36K shares. Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.99 and dropped to a low of $0.64 until finishing in the latest session at $0.74.

Guru’s Opinion on Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Almaden Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

AAU Stock Performance Analysis:

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.67. With this latest performance, AAU shares dropped by -36.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.58 for Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9625, while it was recorded at 0.9542 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6232 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Almaden Minerals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AAU is now -5.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, AAU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.80.

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 5.90% of AAU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAU stocks are: SPROTT INC. with ownership of 3,543,750, which is approximately -43.048% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,009,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 million in AAU stocks shares; and GLOBAL STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.81 million in AAU stock with ownership of nearly -6.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Almaden Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:AAU] by around 618,880 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,634,980 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,226,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,480,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAU stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 251,492 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 154,232 shares during the same period.