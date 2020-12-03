Market cap of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] reaches 21.18M – now what?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.43%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that AIkido Pharma Inc. Announces Results of 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting.

All stockholder proposals were approved other than the authority for a reverse stock spilt.

The meeting was adjourned to allow more time to collect votes on the reverse stock split.

Over the last 12 months, AIKI stock dropped by -45.54%.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.18 million, with 34.99 million shares outstanding and 32.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, AIKI stock reached a trading volume of 5324515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2352.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

AIKI Stock Performance Analysis:

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.43. With this latest performance, AIKI shares gained by 23.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.43 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5539, while it was recorded at 0.5481 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7793 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AIkido Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] shares currently have an operating margin of -63166.67. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46477.78.

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -50.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$1,394,333 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 59.60 and a Current Ratio set at 59.60.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.30% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,440, which is approximately 393.925% of the company’s market cap and around 5.62% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 101,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61000.0 in AIKI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $54000.0 in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly -10.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 483,628 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 382,786 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 207,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 658,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 390,110 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 368,351 shares during the same period.