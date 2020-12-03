Market cap of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] reaches 27.02M – now what?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] gained 11.72% or 0.04 points to close at $0.44 with a heavy trading volume of 6797009 shares. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Aeterna Zentaris Amends License Agreement with Novo Nordisk for Commercialization and Development of Macimorelin.

– Company to receive upfront payment of €5 million replacing a later stage regulatory approval milestone of U.S.$5 million – Novo Nordisk committing to fund €9 million of the budgeted AEZS-130-P02 (“Study P02”) clinical trial costs for childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency expected to be initiated in Q1 2021.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, announced that, through a wholly-owned subsdiary, it has entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) of its existing License Agreement with Novo Nordisk Biopharm Limited (“NNBL”) related to the development and commercialization of macimorelin.

It opened the trading session at $0.399, the shares rose to $0.4478 and dropped to $0.395, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEZS points out that the company has recorded -62.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -51.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, AEZS reached to a volume of 6797009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AEZS stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEZS shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for AEZS stock

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.77. With this latest performance, AEZS shares gained by 47.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.09 for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3570, while it was recorded at 0.4073 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6054 for the last 200 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1820.11 and a Gross Margin at -36.28. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1135.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] managed to generate an average of -$728,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEZS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.40% of AEZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEZS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,123,998, which is approximately 34.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 156,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69000.0 in AEZS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $41000.0 in AEZS stock with ownership of nearly 2.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS] by around 555,717 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 160,302 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 862,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,578,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEZS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,200 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 159,671 shares during the same period.