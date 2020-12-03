Market Analysts see Vroom Inc. [VRM] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] traded at a low on 12/02/20, posting a -4.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.65. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Vroom Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Vroom Delivers Record Ecommerce Units and Gross Profit.

Ecommerce Unit Sales Up 59% YoY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2617460 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vroom Inc. stands at 5.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.74%.

The market cap for VRM stock reached $4.46 billion, with 121.12 million shares outstanding and 108.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, VRM reached a trading volume of 2617460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vroom Inc. [VRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $56.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $60, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on VRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.77.

How has VRM stock performed recently?

Vroom Inc. [VRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.45 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.38, while it was recorded at 36.08 for the last single week of trading.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.17 and a Gross Margin at +4.35. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.14.

Return on Total Capital for VRM is now -32.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.83. Additionally, VRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.49.Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Vroom Inc. [VRM]

There are presently around $2,063 million, or 72.30% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,875,263, which is approximately -0.959% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,068,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.56 million in VRM stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $143.74 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly -21.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vroom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 20,437,327 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,010,809 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 36,845,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,293,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,116,158 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,651,143 shares during the same period.