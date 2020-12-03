Market Analysts see Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX: NOG] traded at a high on 12/02/20, posting a 12.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.88. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and 2021 Guidance.

HIGHLIGHTS.

Third quarter production of 29,051 Boe per day, at the high end of guidance, up 22% from the second quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1537721 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stands at 9.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.29%.

The market cap for NOG stock reached $314.07 million, with 43.52 million shares outstanding and 32.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 972.80K shares, NOG reached a trading volume of 1537721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has NOG stock performed recently?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, NOG shares gained by 85.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.72 for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.59 for the last 200 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.96 and a Gross Margin at +35.65. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.69.

Return on Total Capital for NOG is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.16. Additionally, NOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] managed to generate an average of -$3,179,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

There are presently around $127 million, or 40.80% of NOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,296,818, which is approximately 16.335% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; ANGELO GORDON & CO LP, holding 3,067,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.11 million in NOG stocks shares; and WEISS MULTI-STRATEGY ADVISERS LLC, currently with $12.81 million in NOG stock with ownership of nearly 126.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX:NOG] by around 4,072,708 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 3,628,163 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,698,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,399,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOG stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,545,459 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,105,376 shares during the same period.