Market Analysts see Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] price surged by 3.27 percent to reach at $0.73. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Liberty Global to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference.

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) will be presenting at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Liberty Global may make observations concerning its historical operating performance and outlook. The presentation will be webcast live at www.libertyglobal.com. We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of our website for approximately 30 days.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL.

A sum of 5565535 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.10M shares. Liberty Global plc shares reached a high of $23.06 and dropped to a low of $22.43 until finishing in the latest session at $23.04.

The one-year LBTYK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.0. The average equity rating for LBTYK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03.

LBTYK Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares gained by 24.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.73, while it was recorded at 22.15 for the last single week of trading, and 20.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty Global plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.69 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.22.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYK is now 2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.14. Additionally, LBTYK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] managed to generate an average of -$75,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,881 million, or 78.33% of LBTYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 54,555,407, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.41% of the total institutional ownership; LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, holding 26,260,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $605.04 million in LBTYK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $451.32 million in LBTYK stock with ownership of nearly -30.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYK] by around 22,294,958 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 36,068,229 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 240,295,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,659,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,346,084 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,864,990 shares during the same period.